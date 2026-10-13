‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Luis Moncada Says RJ Mitte Was ‘Struggling’ Before He Died

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Luis Moncada is opening up about spending time with his “Breaking Bad” co-star RJ Mitte in New Mexico just days before he died.

Mitte’s rep confirmed to People magazine that the 34-year-old died by suicide on Monday.

The actors and longtime friends had just spent time together at a golf tournament and they went on a hot air balloon ride the next day. In a video Luis posted on Instagram, he tells RJ, “Put your head here on my shoulder. It’s going to be okay.”

Moncada spoke with TMZ and they asked him about the trip to New Mexico.

He said, “I want to say this time he was a little different. I could tell he was different, so to try to cheer him up I invited him to come to the balloon… We brought him on the balloon, we tried to cheer him up, joke around like we always do. I’m sure you guys can tell by the video that he seemed really tired and sad, and he was.”

Moncada added, “We knew he was in his head with things, thinking about life and stress of life and pressure and all that stuff.”

Luis chose not to disclose what was bothering RJ, saying, “That is too personal,” adding, “He was being pulled in all kinds of directions. He was very conflicted with that. I can’t say what it is… but yeah he was just struggling with that.”

He recalled they went out to lunch after the balloon ride, but Luis picked up RJ at his hotel the next day and drove him to the airport.

Moncada shared, “We talked for another 45 minutes… We talked about everything, the situation, and I offered him to stay at my house… just come to my house and just reset yourself… think clearly without people pulling you in every way all this pressure that you have outside all of this… He had already been on the road for over a month so he said he had to go home.”

Getting emotional, he said, “I made him promise to call me if he needed to talk… and I never got a call.”

Mitte had been a rock for Moncada recently. Moncada shared, “RJ helped me through a really hard time, just a couple of months ago… I was struggling and he was there. Amazing friend.”

Moncada also opened up on Instagram, writing, “I am absolutely heartbroken. 💔 I was just with RJ a few days ago. We spent hours hanging out and talking, played in a charity golf tournament, and I took him on his very first hot air balloon ride.”

He went on, “When it was time for him to leave, I dropped him off at the airport to head home. It was incredibly difficult to watch him walk away because I knew he was struggling with some difficult feelings. I offered him a place in my home where he could take a step back, reset, and have some time to think without the pressures of everyday life. But he told me he needed to go, so I made him promise to call me if he ever needed to talk or needed anything at all. 😔”

Luis also urged fans, “Please check on one another. Please listen. Please show compassion. And above all, BE KIND. ❤️”

Luis played Marco Salamanca, one of the assassin twins known as the Cousins, on “Breaking Bad.” RJ played Walter White Jr., son of Bryan Cranston’s character Walter White.

Moncada shared, “I first met RJ in 2009 while filming ‘Breaking Bad’, and we remained friends all these years. He was genuinely one of the kindest people I have ever known. He treated everyone he met with warmth, compassion, and respect.”