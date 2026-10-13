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Former “Good Morning America” anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have gotten hitched!

According to a registered marriage license obtained by People magazine, the two wed in a private ceremony in Washington County, Arkansas, on September 19.

Earlier this month, TMZ reported that Amy and T.J. applied for a marriage license in Arkansas on September 18.

Holmes has a special place in his heart for Arkansas since he was born in West Memphis and was also a student at the University of Arkansas.

The marriage comes nearly a year after T.J. popped the question to Amy after three years together.

The two announced their engagement on their “Amy & T.J.” podcast.

Amy shared, “We are sharing with all of you that we are engaged and we’ve been engaged for just about a month now.”

T.J. noted, “We wanted to let you all know before anybody else was able to; we’ve learned that lesson, I guess, in the past about our relationship.”

Back in 2023, Amy and T.J. already had marriage on their minds.

During a Q&A session on “Amy & T.J,” Amy revealed, “It’s under consideration.”

She explained, “Here’s what I would say. We did not enter this relationship for fun or for, ‘Let’s see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together. So, whether or not we have some sort of legal, you know, I don’t know, button on it.”

The couple weren’t “rushing” to the altar though. She said, “But there is something, I get it, it’s this thing that I can’t even explain why there’s this desire, but I want to spend the rest of my life with you, I can say that. It’s on the table.”

T.J. joked that he is going to give a “tiny box” as a Christmas present to Amy. He quipped, “I want to marry you, in part, because you’re 50 and I’m 46. And I’m very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid.”

Almost four years ago, they first sparked dating rumors.

Holmes and Robach were first spotted together in November 2022 and were then photographed in Atlanta.

Soon after photos surfaced, Holmes filed for divorce from then-wife Marilee Fiebig.

Robach also ended her relationship with then-husband Andrew Shue, finalizing their divorce in 2023.