50 Cent on Crazy ‘Street Fighter’ Hairline & Doing Theme with Tupac Vocals (Exclusive)

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50 Cent is starring as Balrog in “Street Fighter,” and he spoke to “Extra” at the L.A. premiere.

He talked about playing the Street Fighter game as a kid, saying, “I interacted it with it as an arcade game… in the local Chinese food store. It was there with another game called Outrun and we played those games.”

50 called it “a task to get the change to play,” but said they were playing “constantly.”

Dishing on his prep for the role, he said, “I remembered what the character looked like and it put all kind of pressure on me. I was in the gym. I had to work out. So, when I got there it was almost three hours a day. I never worked out that much on a regular day. You need special motivation and reasoning to train that hard.”

On top of the workouts, he did cryotherapy to recover faster.

The rapper went clean-shaven for the role, revealing the challenges behind creating Barlog’s unique jagged hairline.

Paramount

“I had no facial hair and my hairline was all over the place,” 50 said. “And I’m like, ‘So what do I do?’ And they like, ‘Well, maybe you don’t shave it for the last three days and you’ll have a little stubble left and then you can, like, get you some Just for Men [hair color] and darken in the areas and maybe look like you got a light Caesar [haircut]…’ I went home with a hat on. That hairline was crazy.”

50 also talked about the movie’s soundtrack, which includes an alternate version of Tupac’s “Ambitionz Az a Ridah” called “Ambitionz Az a Fighta.”

He explained, “Tupac’s first version of ‘Ambitionz Az a Ridah’ was he wrote a version of it for Mike Tyson and it already had everything… So, when I listened to it, it was cool and I wrote a version of it so we have it for the theme.”