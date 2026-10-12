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Selma Blair is accused of causing a major disruption on a Delta flight from L.A. to NYC on Sunday.

TMZ reports Blair was arrested after allegedly trying to open the plane door mid-flight!

The site also claims she was violent with the flight attendants, allegedly punching one and biting another.

Dispatch audio obtained by TMZ requests medical personnel at the gate for injuries including a bloody nose and bite marks.

The New York Port Authority told TMZ one of the flight attendants was taken to a hospital.

The audio also reveals a passenger bashed their head against a bulkhead, and that law enforcement would be waiting when the plane landed.

After landing, Selma was arrested and hospitalized.

Her rep told “Extra," “Selma experienced a medical emergency that led to the alleged conduct. Upon landing, she received immediate medical attention and is currently in stable condition.”

The FBI is now investigating the incident.

The FBI told “Extra” in a statement, "The FBI is responsible for investigating all assaults aboard aircraft. Yesterday, we were informed by our partners at Port Authority Police Department of a potential assault aboard a flight that arrived into JFK airport. As per long-standing DOJ policy, we do not comment on ongoing investigations."

Delta also told “Extra” in a statement, “Delta has zero tolerance for unruly or unlawful behavior, as the safety of our customers and crew always comes first.”