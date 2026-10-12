‘Pretty Little Liars’ Star Keegan Allen Reveals His Injuries After Violent Robbery

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Keegan Allen posted more graphic photos after he was violently attacked in West Hollywood last week.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT

Allen took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of stitches above his eye.

Instagram

The “Pretty Little Liars” actor wrote, "Healing. Will update more soon. Thank you to the medical team and law enforcement and everyone reaching out.”

In another photo, Keegan laid in a hospital bed with only his legs and feet visible. Drops of blood could be seen on his white sneakers.

Instagram

Allen wrote, “I will update more soon.”

He went on to post a photo of his chest on the grid. In the picture, his cross necklace is front and center… covered in blood.

The star’s neck and shirt are also sprayed with blood.

Instagram

Last week, the star posted a bloody video of himself, saying, “I was just robbed of my watch outside of Laurel Supply.”

He asked someone to call the police as he continued, “Two dudes hit me in the head, pointed a gun at my head, with a knife, and then took off.”

Allen added that the men had masks on.

Keegan included security cam footage of the scary attack.

Instagram

He wrote in the caption, “West Hollywood is not safe anymore. Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.”

Allen went on, “Will update more soon. Let’s hope all these flock cameras that @karenbassla @gavinnewsom and everyone thinks will stop crime can find these very dangerous criminals. God bless.”

A user wrote in the comments, “You need to go to a hospital to get checked out for a concussion.”

Keegan replied, “I’m def concussed and at hospital.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told Us Weekly in a statement, “On October 8, 2026, at approximately 9:05 PM, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in the City of West Hollywood regarding a robbery call for service. Upon arrival, deputies contacted a male adult, who stated he was approached by two male adults dressed in black clothing. One suspect pointed a silver handgun at the victim while the other pointed a knife and demanded the victim’s watch and bracelet.”

The statement continued, “Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with the handgun. The suspects obtained the victim’s watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The victim sustained a laceration to his forehead.”

It appears Keegan took himself to the hospital, as the statement concluded, “Los Angeles County Fire responded to the location and medically evaluated the victim; however, he was not transported to hospital.”