Paul Bettany on Vision’s Two Quests, New Costume & Representing the Outsiders (Exclusive)

Disney/Heidi Gutman

Paul Bettany and Ruaridh Mollica are dishing with "Extra" on the new Marvel series “VisionQuest.”

A rebooted Vision has been in hiding, communicating with the AI personas embedded in his programming to try to understand who he truly is. But when a bounty is placed on Vision's head, he goes on the run with a mysterious teenager who may be his reincarnated son.

Paul teasing that Vision is really on two quests, an inner journey and an outer one.

He explained, "I think there's the sort of quest, his inner quest, to discover who he is an accept that, and there's this outer quest to find what he has discovered is his human son, which is impossble to believe because it's impossible and somehow just true."

Ruaridh he said felt “no pressure” bringing Tommy back, adding, “Just excitement… It’s just, like, an incredible opportunity. You know, the fans love this character so much that I’m just more excited for people to see it.”

Mollica is pinching himself, saying, “I still can’t quite believe that I’m here.”

Paul is sporting a cool new costume in the series. He laughed, “It’s really not cool inside. It’s hot and heavy and I get paid a lot to wear it so I’m not gonna complain.”

Bettany is more focused on the fans, saying, “The fans have taught me who Vision is for because you meet them and they are undeniable and they are young people in a moment of self-discovery, and it’s an urgent business for them and there are a dizzying array of choices that they can make.”

He emphasized, "I realized I was making Vision for myself and the kid I was who was bullied at school and felt like an outsider and didn’t fit in and didn’t know where they were gonna fit in their life. That contract from Vision to the audience has always remained the same since then. They are for the kids who feel like outsiders and that has actually, strangely, in a show that is just an entartainment been strangely meaningful to over the years."