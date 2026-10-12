Celebrity News October 12, 2026
‘Outer Banks’ Star Austin North Engaged to GF Cali Fuller — See Her Ring!
“Outer Banks” star Austin North is leveling up in his relationship with his girlfriend Cali Fuller.
On Sunday, Cali broke the news on their engagement!
Along with posting a series of engagement photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Written well before we knew 🤎.”
North popped the question in a backyard.
Based on the pics, their families were present for the special moment between the two.
Cali shared on her Instagram Stories, “Austin flew my parents in to surprise me 😭😭😭.”
His sister Loren had a hand in the surprise proposal, writing on her Instagram Stories, “This lil proposal has been so fun to work on with [our mother] @karennorth555 these past few weeks. Austin kept it so secret that it was the best surprise for Cali. also we had perfect weather setting up for it 🙌🏻🥹.”
Fuller also shared close-ups of her huge diamond sparkler!
The engagement comes just nine months after they made it Instagram official.
At the time, Cali shared a series of photos with Austin, writing, “An answered prayer !!”
It’s unknown how long they’ve been dating, but Cali revealed in August that she “came into Austin’s life when they wrapped OBX.”