Splash News

“Outer Banks” star Austin North is leveling up in his relationship with his girlfriend Cali Fuller.

On Sunday, Cali broke the news on their engagement!

Along with posting a series of engagement photos, she wrote on Instagram, “Written well before we knew 🤎.”

North popped the question in a backyard.

Based on the pics, their families were present for the special moment between the two.

Cali shared on her Instagram Stories, “Austin flew my parents in to surprise me 😭😭😭.”

His sister Loren had a hand in the surprise proposal, writing on her Instagram Stories, “This lil proposal has been so fun to work on with [our mother] @karennorth555 these past few weeks. Austin kept it so secret that it was the best surprise for Cali. also we had perfect weather setting up for it 🙌🏻🥹.”

Fuller also shared close-ups of her huge diamond sparkler!

Instagram

The engagement comes just nine months after they made it Instagram official.

At the time, Cali shared a series of photos with Austin, writing, “An answered prayer !!”