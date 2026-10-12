Milania Giudice Addresses ‘Worst Time of My Life’ & ‘Mental Health Issues’

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Milania Giudice is getting real with her Instagram followers in a new video.

Giudice, who made headlines after an outburst at Tampa International Airport last month, started the video calling herself a “very raw, true, authentic person."

Wearing a gray sweatshirt and holding a white cat, Milania said people have been seeing the “worst, worst times of my life.”

Milania, who is the daughter of “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star Teresa Giudice, explained, “I do struggle with mental health issues, I am bipolar, I struggle with depression, anxiety, PTSD and ADHD, and I am not ashamed of any of my mental health disorders.”

Giudice continued, “I’m currently in a treatment center and my mom is currently on her way to come visit me today.”

Milania’s childhood best friend Victoria Zardoya, 20, died in July after a fatal fall at the ruins of Fort Dade from the Spanish-American War.

Giudice seemed to address the loss in her video, saying, “I do work on myself, but you know what? I am only 20 years old and this summer hit me like a bus. A lot of things happened in a short amount of period of time and I’m trying to process everything and it is really hard being in the public light.”

She said she was raised on “pure respect and love,” telling followers, “I haven’t been showing the Milania that I want to show and I want to do better and I want to continue working on myself and I want to change everything that I’ve been posting and everything because I want to help people in life.”

Milania ended the video by blowing a kiss to the camera.

Last month, “Extra” obtained police body cam video of Milania with her mother Teresa and sister Gia with police officers at the airport.

In the video, Teresa tells Milania, “I just want to save your life,” before telling officers, that Milania “had fentanyl in her system.”

Milania insists, “’Cause I was laced, I go to college.”

The footage was shot around the same time that Milania recorded her mom and sister walking through the airport.

Milania can be heard saying over and over, “This is what we do now,” and Gia insists, “Let her do what she wants to.”

Teresa repeatedly says, “I love you.”

At the end of the video, Milania tells her mom, “Shut the f**k up.”

Afterward, Milania issued a public apology to her mom.

She re-shared a post on Instagram Stories that read, “The older I get the more I appreciate how I was raised and who I was raised by.”

Underneath, Milania wrote, “You are the best sorry mother 🤍.”

Teresa also addressed the airport incident on Instagram Stories. She wrote, in part, “As a mother, there is nothing more important to me than the health, safety, and well-being of my children. The past few months have been incredibly difficult for our family, and I feel it is important to say something while also protecting my daughter during an extremely vulnerable time in her life.

“Milania has experienced tremendous heartbreak and significant psychological trauma after losing two of her best friends. Grief affects everyone differently, and watching your child try to process that kind of loss is something no parent can ever truly prepare for.”

Teresa went on, “Right now, my only focus is my daughter — making sure she is surrounded by love, family, support and the care she needs.”

After the airport incident, Milania's rep Marina DeSantis told TMZ that she is receiving professional care.

“She is currently surrounded by people who love her and is under the care of professionals who are working with her and her family,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis continued, “Milania is deeply loved by her family and friends, and all of us are doing everything we can to support her as she navigates an incredibly difficult time in her life, particularly following the devastating loss of her best friend, Victoria.”

The rep went on, “Milania is a good-hearted and caring young woman who has been going through a very challenging period, and our focus right now is simply on her health, healing and well-being.”