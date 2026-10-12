‘Love of Your Life’: Margaret Qualley on Exploring Loss & ‘Radical’ Love (Exclusive)

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Margaret Qualley and Aaron Pierre sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to talk about their new romantic drama “Love of Your Life.”

Qualley plays Maya, a young woman who is swept into an epic romance with Charlie (Gabriel Basso), only to have it unravel. She takes off for Europe and meets Felix (Pierre), who questions whether you only get to have one love of your life.

Margaret talked about being drawn to her character Maya’s complicated emotions.

Qualley said, “I was really attracted to Maya’s journey, how kind of complicated her relationship to love and loss and grief and fear and ultimately this more profound, radical idea of love.”

Aaron, who most recently starred on the superhero show “Lanterns,” reflected on how he chooses roles.

“I think as an actor, something that I endeavor to do is just be guided by my heart,” he said. “And what I mean by that is, you know, I’m guided by where the opportunity is that energizes me the most. So, it’s never about the medium for me. It could be theater, it could be film, it could be television, you know, it’s not about the genre either. It’s just where which project in any given moment is speaking the most to me. And in this particular moment, it was ‘Love of Your Life’... Very shortly after that, I was on something completely different… It’s just being guided by your truth.”

Aaron and Margaret met on this film, and he described their first scene together as “perfect.”

“We just immediately fell into the work and the characters and I think our first scene was actually the scene where we’re going to the party… which was kind of perfect for a first scene as well because Maya’s about to go into a situation she’s never been into before, Felix is about to go into a situation he’s never been in before, and that was our first time working with each other… We’re both knocking, waiting at this door.”

Qualley also praised Pierre, saying, “Aaron’s just very elegant, very graceful and earnest, which I think is a really beautiful quality.”