Inside This Year’s Gorgeous Speakeasy Style emmy Portrait Studio with Matthew Rhys & More (Exclusive)

Robert Ascroft/emmy

The 2026 Emmy winners and presenters were ready for their close up as they stepped into the emmy portrait studio at the award show this year.

For the 10th year in a row, photographer Robert Ascroft was at the helm, working with production designer Rob Fidel of Big Time to create a dramatic backdrop. Watch the video!

The concept was a 1920s speakeasy and game room, set up as an immersive 360-degree shooting space.

Ascroft said, “I wanted it to be dark, rich, elegant, and elevated. Which it was in the end.”

Stars like Matthew Rhys, Rhea Seehorn, Noah Wyle, Sally Field, and Emmy Rossum stopped by, and Ascroft said, “Nearly everyone who entered said, ‘This is so cool.’”

Perhaps Tom Pelphrey, who was there with fiancée Kaley Cuoco, had the best response, wondering aloud if he was “on an acid trip.”