Ezra Frech & Daniella Karagach Talk ‘DWTS’ 1st Impressions, Fears & More in ‘Extra’ Confessional

Disney/Eric McCandless

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach sat down in our “Extra” Confessional to dish on their “Dancing with the Stars” partnership.

Ezra shared his first impressions of Daniella, saying, “You were really, really bubbly when we first met and really sweet.”

Speaking of sweet, Erza asked if it was annoying that he doesn’t eat dessert since Daniella owns a dessert shop in Miami.

She quipped, “Oh, yeah, very much so. How do you not eat dessert?”

He admitted, “I have the biggest sweet tooth… I have an addictive personality, so if I have one cupcake or one pastry, I’ll have like 20.”

The two also went deep, revealing their fears.

Daniella confessed, “Letting you down.”

“I’m like, ‘Okay, is this choreography good enough? Can I somehow highlight him more? Can I do better? I always second-guess it,” Daniella added.

Ezra assured her, saying, “You’re never going to let me down. Don’t think that. Are you kidding me? There’s nobody in the world that I trust more than you.”