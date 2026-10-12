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Over the weekend, Sean “Diddy” Combs was reportedly out of federal prison temporarily.

TMZ reports Combs was taken to a hospital for a head injury in the wee hours of Saturday morning.

It is unknown how Diddy sustained the head injury, but sources told the outlet it wasn’t life-threatening. Combs was conscious and speaking while being transported to a nearby hospital.

Combs was reportedly only there for a few hours. He was taken back to FCI Fort Dix before sunrise on the same day.

In response to the reports, Diddy’s rep told Page Six, “We are aware of the reports concerning Sean Combs and are working to confirm the circumstances. Sean’s health and well-being are our immediate concern, and we appreciate everyone who has reached out.”

The news comes just days after it was revealed that Diddy’s release date was delayed.

Though Combs was scheduled to be released January 21, 2028, the date has been pushed back to March 8, 2028, based on Bureau of Prisons records.

In a statement, the Bureau of Prisons told People magazine, “For privacy, safety, and security reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including reasons for a change in release date.”

A year ago, Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Combs to 50 months, with 14 months considered time served.