Britney Spears & Justin Timberlake’s Unreleased Song ‘She’ll Never Be Me’ Drops

Getty

It’s been over 25 years since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake dated, but their relationship continues to garner interest!

On Friday, an unreleased collaboration between Spears and Timberlake was released.

The song, “She’ll Never Be Me,” which Timberlake wrote and composed, was recorded for Spears’ 2001 album “Britney.”

The track was released ahead of the 25th-anniversary edition of the album, which will drop November 6.

Spears also worked on the track with Alex Greggs of Riprock ‘n’ Alex G.

Four years ago, Greggs opened up on the song during an appearance on the podcast “The Original Doll.”

He said, “The song didn’t go on the album not because the label didn’t like it. There was just way better stuff to go with.”

The original album included songs like “Overprotected,” “I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman,” and “Lonely.”

While “She’ll Never Be Me” didn’t make the cut, Britney and Justin’s song “What It’s Like to Be Me” was featured on the album.

Justin provided background vocals for the song, which he wrote and co-produced.

Greggs shared, “Sometimes people don’t hear Justin’s voice until I tell them. I said, ‘You don’t hear that Justin’s in the back?’ They blend in there very well together. It’s kind of a shame that they never really got to do more. It would have been cool to have that kind of sweetheart duet.”

At the time, Timberlake was wrapping his time on *NSYNC and getting ready to go solo.

Greggs noted, “It wasn’t the right time. But if they continued to be together, I’m sure it would have happened and it would have been a really cool thing.”

Britney and Justin dated for three years until 2002.

Spears detailed their relationship in her memoir “The Woman in Me,” painting an unflattering picture of her ex.

In 2023, a source told Page Six that Timberlake turned off the comments on his Instagram page, due to “hateful, disgusting things people were saying.”

In the book, Spears claimed that she got an abortion while dating Timberlake, who “definitely wasn’t happy about the pregnancy.”

“If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn’t want to be a father,” Britney added. “To this day, it’s one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.”

Spears also accused Timberlake of cheating on her. She admitted to cheating on him with Wade Robson.

While Timberlake never publicly commented, a source told Us Weekly, “Justin will always be supportive of Britney and all of her endeavors, but he’s trying to distance himself from her upcoming book. It’s not something he’s focusing too much on in terms of anything she might discuss when it comes to their former relationship.”

After the release of the memoir, Britney did apologize for some of the revelations.

She wrote on Instagram, “I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry… I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song ‘Selfish.’ It is soo good…”

Timberlake took the stage for a concert following Spears’ apology.

In social media footage from Timberlake's show at Irving Plaza, the singer addressed the crowd just before launching into "Holy Grail," which he performed into "Cry Me a River.”