‘Breaking Bad’ Star RJ Mitte Dies at 34

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RJ Mitte, best known for “Breaking Bad,” has died at 34, TMZ reports.

The site is being told he died by suicide.

A county official confirmed his death to TMZ, saying RJ passed away on Monday in Texas.

Law enforcement is currently investigating.

Mitte’s reps also confirmed his death to Deadline, saying he died in Brownsville, TX.

“It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of beloved actor, philanthropist, and passionate disability rights advocate RJ Mitte,” his reps said.

Fans know RJ as Walter White’s son Walter White Jr. in “Breaking Bad.”

Mitte just got engaged to longtime girlfriend Kennedy Suarez last year.