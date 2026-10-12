Celebrity News October 12, 2026
‘Big Brother’ Alum Amber Siyavus Dies at 46
Reality star Amber Siyavus has died at just 46, TMZ reports.
Citing records from the Clark County Office of the Coroner/Medical Examiner in Nevada, TMZ says Amber passed away on Friday.
Siyavus’ cause and manner of death are still pending.
Amber appeared on “Big Brother” in 2007 and finished seventh in the competition. She became known by her nickname “Whamber” because she frequently cried on the show.
Siyavus was hit with tragedy about 10 years ago when her 18-year-old daughter Lexi Tomcavage died of an apparent suicide in 2018.
Years earlier, Amber spoke with Buddy TV about being a mom and being away from Lexi while filming “Big Brother.”
“I’ve talked to her every day, like 10 times a day,” Amber said. “Talk to her in the morning, on her way to school, the whole time she’s in the car. I talk her to sleep at night. It touches my heart. My daughter is my life… I love my daughter, me and her are best friends. She’s so proud of me. She’s told me, ‘Mommy, I love you. I watch you every day, you’re the best, you’re the best mommy, you have such a big heart.’ Everything that she is, I am, and I’ve taught her to be the person she is as much as she’s taught me to be the person that I am. I cannot wait to go home and be with my daughter, and spend good quality time with her.”