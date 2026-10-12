‘Big Brother’ Alum Amber Siyavus Dies at 46

“I’ve talked to her every day, like 10 times a day,” Amber said. “Talk to her in the morning, on her way to school, the whole time she’s in the car. I talk her to sleep at night. It touches my heart. My daughter is my life… I love my daughter, me and her are best friends. She’s so proud of me. She’s told me, ‘Mommy, I love you. I watch you every day, you’re the best, you’re the best mommy, you have such a big heart.’ Everything that she is, I am, and I’ve taught her to be the person she is as much as she’s taught me to be the person that I am. I cannot wait to go home and be with my daughter, and spend good quality time with her.”