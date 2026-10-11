Tobey Maguire, Friendliest Ex Ever, Officiates at Former Wife’s Wedding

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Weeks after finalizing their long — but friendly — divorce, Jennifer Meyer and Tobey Maguire were reunited at another wedding.

This time, Jennifer was getting married to Geoffrey Ogunlesi... and Tobey was her officiant!

Jennifer, 49, and Geoffrey, 34, exchanged vows in a lavish Hawaiian wedding on Saturday, People magazine reports.

Jennifer — who gave birth to her third child in June, her first with Ogunlesi — was radiant in a traditional white strapless gown with a long veil. Geoffrey wore a classic tux.

Jennifer, the daughter of former CAA power broker Ron Meyer and the CEO of Jennifer Meyer Jewelry, and Geoffrey, the son of Nigerian billionaire banker and lawyer Adebayo Ogunlesi, had been engaged since 2024 and had been together since 2023.

Their special day attracted a who’s-who of Hollywood and business, including Leonardo DiCaprio (Tobey’s best friend since childhood) & Vittoria Ceretti, Jeff Bezos & Lauren Sánchez Bezo, Courteney Cox and Rachel Zoe, among others.

All three of Rachel’s kids were in attendance, including her children with Tobey: Ruby, 19, and Otis, 17.