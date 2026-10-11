Rob Lowe’s Son Matthew Weds Emily Markus — Gwyneth Paltrow Officiates

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Rob Lowe’s son Matthew Lowe and Emily Markus exchanged “I dos” Saturday at a star-studded wedding that included Gwyneth Paltrow as the officiant.

Page Six reports the 33-year-old investor tied the knot with Markus, also in her 30s, in Santa Barbara, California.

The happy occasion comes on the heels of the death of Rob’s niece, Fiona Lowe, the daughter of Rob’s brother Chad.

Chad attended the wedding.

Dressed in a white gown with a vibrant floral print, Paltrow married the couple before the group of approximately 110 in an idyllic outdoor setting. Her husband Brad Falchuk was nearby.

The event attracted Maria Shriver, Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger, Patrick Schwarzenegger & Abby Champion, Adam Levine & Behati Prinsloo, Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden, Zoe Saldaña, Katy Perry and more.

Rob, his wife of 35 years Sheryl Berkoff, and Matthew’s brother John Owen Lowe sat in the front row.