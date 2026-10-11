Kelly Clarkson Rejects Olive Branch from Shop, Calls Owner a Liar

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When the owner of Art of Play, the Brooklyn shop in a war of words with Kelly Clarkson over what she says was her mistreatment at the store, first responded to her complaints, he ended it with an olive branch.

Well, Clarkson has snapped it in half.

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“We’re going to keep our heads down and hopefully, we can clear thing up with Kelly someday,” was how the store’s initial response ended. “As a talented popular singer once said ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.’”

Rather than backing down, Kelly returned fire Sunday, and she brought what she claimed are receipts.

At issue is an expensive mechanical singing bird, Molly, that Art of Play claims was never for sale but that Clarkson reported she was refused a chance to buy.

Posting an image that appears to show a price tag near the luxury toy, Kelly wrote on X, “Cool, cool. Sure, it wasn’t for sale. That’s the narrative Art of Play is gonna go with 👍 so the whole conversation we had when I asked you if it was for sale whilst pointing to the price tag hanging on the wall with the title Singing Bird didn’t happen as you elevator eyed me saying in a condescending tone ‘yes, it’s for sale but it costs 15,000 dollars so if you’d like me to find something comparable for you I can.’ That all never happened and now it’s not for sale. Okay, cool.”

She went on, “So you’re not only rude, you’re also a liar. Got it ✅ And by the way, I obviously support small businesses because I was literally at a small business trying to purchase things. I love small businesses and know they are important and I always support them, but you don’t get a free pass to treat people less than in your store just because you are a small business. It’s not that hard to be kind. I never blast people but you my friend were an exception. Your store is really cool. Unfortunately, you aren’t.”

It was a major departure for the normally super sweet Clarkson, and her responses have commenters divided. Some think she is right to drag the small business for rudeness, while others feel it’s a mismatched battle.

The store wrote that it has been deluged with negative comments, and that is likely to continue.

One X user posted a video of the incredible bird that he filmed. The video shows it is affixed to the wall, and there is no price tag visible.

Add this to the mix: A pinned post at Art of Play’s Instagram includes Molly among its favorite “not for sale” items. That post is dated September 5.