Did Tom Welling Accidentally Flash His Instagram Followers?

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Tom Welling gave an even more SUPER hello to his Instagram fans than he intended when he arrived in NYC for Comic Con, accidentally flashing his followers!

The 49-year-old “Smallville” veteran, excited to be back in the city, posted an image taken through his hotel window, captioning it, “Hello NYCC.”

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Problem was, he took it while naked, and a reflection in the window showed off a lot more than he intended.

Fans immediately noticed, but it took Welling hours and hours to remove the Story.

On the bright side, the reflection was so vague many fans said they couldn’t make anything out.

Others took pains to circle the most revealing area.

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This clearly was not a source of major anxiety for Welling, who goodnaturedly shared co-star Michael Rosenbaum’s response, a similar photo showing his own underwear-clad reflection and the caption, “Just looking after my boy @tomwelling.”

In place of showing any skin, he offered a card with the word “PERVERTS” written on it.

Another sign Tom sees this mistake as no biggie: he cheerfully showed up to Comic Con to appear on his panel as planned.

During “The Road to Superman: 25 Years of ‘Smallville,’” he joined Kristin Kreuk, Erica Durance and Rosenbaum to chat about the show that made him a star.

Carrying on with the full-frontal theme, Tom told a story of co-star John Glover approaching him on the “Smallville” set with a fake nude image created by a fan that he’d printed from the Internet. “Is this really you?” Glover asked, to which Welling said, “Yep.”

Tom signed it!

Tom joins a long list of other actors who have accidentally exposed more of themselves than they intended, included Jonathan Bennett and Chris Evans.