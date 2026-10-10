Oh, My Kelly Clarkson! Diva Says She Was ‘Pretty Woman’-ed by NYC Shop

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Kelly Clarkson took to social media this weekend after she claimed a trendy Brooklyn shop — not recognizing her — treated her poorly.

Literally, poorly.

Kelly, 44, wrote on X Saturday, “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me.”

Lowering the boom, she continued, “Wow, dude. You’re an idiot and just lost a huge sale. But y’all should go check out Art of Play in Brooklyn if you enjoy being treated like Julia Roberts character in ‘Pretty Woman.’ For sure, check it out 👎.”

She was referencing the iconic scene in “Pretty Woman” in which the Julia Roberts character is treated badly by a Beverly Hills boutique employee who refuses to believe she could possibly afford their merchandise.

Roberts’ Vivian returns triumphantly later to inform the employee the mistake she’d made was, “Big. Huge.”

Many fans and friends chimed in to commiserate, including Miami club impresario Ingrid Casares, who revealed Madonna was once given the same shabby treatment by a club!

Casares wrote, “I was with Madonna in line to get into club in Miami. She didn’t have her ID ( she was 34) she was dressed down. Doorman wouldn’t let her in. While the fans(May I add it’s a gay club? ) were yelling at him. He wouldn’t listen,we never went back and he fired.”

Oops!

The shop in question replied, in a way, via an Instagram Story that included a customer raving about it as a place where she felt welcomed and respected.

The whole incident with Kelly was reminiscent of that time in 2013 when Oprah Winfrey was told by a shop assistant in Zurich, Switzerland, that she could not afford an expensive bag she wanted to see.

Oprah told her TV audience that the clerk told her bluntly she could not see the $38,000 bag. The shop denied that Oprah had been mistreated, chalking it up to a language barrier.

Kelly has been living in NYC since 2023, and recently walked away from her successful “The Kelly Clarkson Show” to be more free to spend time with her children River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 10.