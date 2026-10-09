‘Social Reckoning’: Jeremy Allen White on Fears About Social Media & His Kids (Exclusive)

Olivier Vigerie/Sony France

Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison sat down with “Extra” to talk “The Social Reckoning.”

The new Aaron Sorkin film is based on the true story of how Facebook engineer Frances Haugen and Wall Street Journal reporter Jeff Horwitz blew the whistle on the social network’s most guarded secrets.

Jeremy and Mikey spoke about bringing these real people to life, building their on-screen connection, and their own relationships to social media.

White said he was hesitant to jump directly from playing Bruce Springsteen in “Deliver Me from Nowhere” to another role based on a real person, but Sorkin put him at ease.

“Jeff and Francis are public people to an extent, but the culture at large doesn’t really have a sense for what they look like, what they sound like, and all this stuff,” Jeremy said. “So, he was like, ‘Take as much information as you want, read the books, watch the YouTube videos, meet with them if you like — it’s not necessary. It’s up to you. And make the character your own.’”

Mikey said of their characters’ chemistry, “Our first day working together was their first times meeting each other through the characters. And so, I think we tried to just follow that as linearly as possible.”

Jeremy added, “The dialogue is, like, wonderful, but also there’s so much of it. I think you know we would go to set really try to find that like rhythm of tone that Aaron wants and knows so well and then for me... I would go back to my hotel room, order room service, and just, like, bury my head back in the script.”

Madison also commented on the dialogue, saying, “Obviously, I know Aaron’s very singular style and, like, the pacing that he tends to like... I feel like at times I was really playing against a lot of my instincts just because I’m not someone who rattles off like that, but I guess Francis is.”

She went on, “Even now, I take quite a bit of time to process things before saying them. But I think that it really lent itself to my character because she’s someone who is sort of, like, uncomfortable in her own skin. And so, I think that process of, like, every period, every comma being quite intentional and not leaving a lot of space in-between was really helpful for me.”

Jeremy shared his concerns about social media, saying, “I try to keep a healthy distance from it, but I go down the rabbit hole sometimes. It happens. It’s natural. Like, it’s addictive, you know?”

He said of the film, “It definitely reinforced all my ideas about my personal relationship to it, but yes, when it comes to younger people, my kids included, I think it sort of set a fire and a fear in me about, just, these people really entering the world for the first time.”

White insisted, “I think young people need to be given an opportunity to understand the world without the hugeness of social media, the connectivity, all the information. I think their world should be as small as they can be for as long as possible.”

Being realistic, he said, “Obviously, this is the world we live in. At some point, they’re going to have to figure out how to use all this stuff and figure out their own relationship to it, but I think we should try, if possible, to, like, safeguard and protect, you know, young people’s relationship to this stuff as much as we can.”