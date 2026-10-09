Mama June’s Daughter Pumpkin Is Engaged!

TikTok

Mama June’s daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is getting married!

Pumpkin shared the news on TikTok along with photos of her boyfriend Darrin Kitchens down on one knee proposing.

Afterward, the couple shared a kiss and posed with a giant-light up sign that read, “Marry.”

Pumpkin’s sister Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson and her boyfriend Dralin Carswell were there for the special moment.

Pumpkin wrote in the caption, “ENGAGED,” adding, “I am still literally over the moon.”

She said the last two years had been a “wild ride,” but one she would only want to take with Darrin.

The reality star and OnlyFans model explained, "The way you support me, the way you love me, the way you love my kids, and most importantly, the way you ALWAYS lift me up means more to me than you’ll ever know. ❤️ You’ve stood beside me and for that I’m so thankful I get to do life with you.”

Pumpkin added that she’s excited for the “next chapter” and their “future” together.

Sources told TMZ that Darrin proposed on Wednesday on a rooftop terrace in Atlanta.