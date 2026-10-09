Keri Russell on Matthew Rhys Not Thanking Her at Emmys & Why They Don’t Plan to Wed

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Keri Russell is getting candid about her relationship with her partner Matthew Rhys!

The stars went public with their romance in 2014, welcoming their son Sam in 2016.

When Rhys won two Emmys this year and did not thank Keri during his acceptance speeches, fans wondered what was up. Now, we know the answer — and it was Keri’s idea!

Russell, who was nominated for her show “The Diplomat," opened up about his speeches on Chelsea Handler’s “Dear Chelsea” podcast.

“He was just so nervous,” she said of Matthew, who made history when he won for his performances on the hit series “Widow’s Bay” and in the equally popular limited series “The Beast in Me,” the latter of which is now returning as a regular series without Rhys.

Keri went on, “I mean, we were all nervous… But, you know, it’s a lot. It’s a lot of pressure. We’re both nervous people. We’re not in that world that much. We visit that world, and so we were both so nervous.

The actress, 50, added, “I looked at him a few days before and I said, ‘Okay, well, can you articulate what you’re most nervous about?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, having to speak.’ And I said, ‘Totally.’ And I said, ‘Take me off your plate. Like, you don’t have to thank me. I know you love me.’”

Russell revealed that people “still give him a hard time” over not thanking them in his 2018 acceptance speech after he won an Emmy for “The Americans.”

“It’s so crazy. People get nuts,” she said. “It’s stupid, and it’s also lame.”

Chelsea commented that there are many people who work on a production that deserve recognition over a partner during an acceptance speech.

Keri agreed, “I don’t care if you want to thank the dog walker. You do whatever you want to do. That’s your minute. That’s your 45 seconds. So, I just said, ‘Take me off your plate.’”

She went on, “We kind of said to each other, ‘We don’t have to thank each other. This is private. … This is for the business people. Thank whoever you want to thank.’”

Keri recently chatted with "Extra" about Emmys night and if she would ever do a "Widow's Bay" cameo. Watch!

During the "Dear Chelsea" podcast, Handler also told her, “I love that you also are not married.”

Russell explained she was married before and didn’t feel the need to wed again.

“Yep, I love it, too. It is fun,” Russell said. “I’ve had a big party. I get to dress up all time. And I know for a lot of people, marriage is something different. People used to have to be married to have a credit card. We can have credit cards now. I don’t need my last name to go away.”

Keri continued, “Like, I’m cool. If you want to be here, be here. If you don’t, that’s cool, too.”

Chelsea told her, “To me, I find being in a long-term relationship with someone sexier because no one’s in for sure the whole time. It’s still auditioning process.”

Russell agreed, “That’s right. You’ve got to show up.”

The “Felicity” alum acknowledged she and Rhys do have a long-term commitment because of the children.

She said, “P.S., we have kids, so that’s forever. To me, [marriage] is antiquated.”