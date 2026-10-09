Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel’s Son Silas Makes Acting Debut

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Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s son Silas is following their famous footsteps!

Silas made his acting debut with a cameo in Jessica’s new film “Matchbox: The Movie.”

Jessica recently told E! News, “He plays a small part in the movie at the very end, which is really cute.”

As for who he is more like, herself or her husband, Biel noted, “My 11-year-old is a little bit of both.”

Silas is also interested in music!

She shared, “He’s a DJ, so he’s kind of interested in both lanes.”

“We’re just kind of letting him take his time and see what happens and what he really gets interested in,” Biel noted.

Justin and Jessica’s younger son Phineas, 6, has also been introduced to the set life.

Biel reflected, “He was like, ‘Is this real? Is this not real? John [Cena] just got punched and he fell on the ground.’ It’s just a lot of confusion. My 11-year-old is like, ‘I know what this is,’ but the 6-year-old is still like, ‘What's happening here? Cannot compute.’”