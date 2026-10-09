Jack Griffo on Wild ‘Double Trouble’ Pop Star Character & Being a Belieber (Exclusive)

Kayvan Shai

Violet McGraw and Jack Griffo are dishing about their new action-comedy heist film “Double Trouble,” which centers on two sisters who are caught up in a holiday heist in Los Angeles.

“Extra” spoke with Jack and Violet, who was able to work with her real-life sister Madeleine McGraw on the movie.

Violet said, “We wanted to do a comedy, both at the same time, and the fact that we got to do it together is insane.”

As for their close relationship in real life, Violet commented, “We are literally best friends and we never argue.”

Violet and Madeleine’s characters team up with martial arts star Andrew Koji to recover a stolen diamond gauntlet owned by a pop star played by Jack.

Jack told us he had fun playing a pop star, saying, “Kind of get that license, you know, to just kind of be this arrogant guy. It gives you a lot of freedom as an actor.”

Was his character inspired by the Justin Bieber, one of his favorite artists?

He answered, “No one real. I think that the writing was pretty, pretty good. That’s how you know — I feel like when lines are easy to memorize and it kind of just comes off the tongue… well-written enough to where you kind of have a… good direction to go.”