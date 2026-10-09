‘Good Luck Charlie’ Alum Bradley Steven Perry & Wife Natasha Bure Welcome First Child

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Disney Channel star Bradley Steven Perry and his wife Natasha Bure are first-time parents!

The couple has welcomed a baby girl, who they named Winnie Helaine.

Earlier this week, Natasha wrote on Instagram alongside several Polaroids of their newborn, “It was always you, my Winnie.”

In his own post, the “Good Luck Charlie” actor gushed, “Welcome to the world, my sweet Winnie girl.”

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The couple announced they were expecting in May.

At the time, Natasha bared her baby bump, writing on Instagram, “Our dream role 🐣.”

In one of the pics, there were two mugs that read “Mama” and “Dada.”

At the time, Natasha admitted in an Instagram video, “Never in a million years did we think it would ever happen on the first try (and not even really an intentional try). Pure utter SHOCK & overwhelming joy!!! Every time I relive this moment I am a ball of tears. Please excuse my ugly cry.”

Their daughter’s arrival comes a year after they tied the knot.