Dylan Efron on Romantasy, Shower Habits, ‘DWTS’ Predictions & More | ‘Extra’ Confessional

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Dylan Efron, who competed on last season of “Dancing with the Stars,” joined Derek Hough in the “Extra” Confessional!

Efron revealed who he thinks will win the show this season, saying, “My prediction would be Ezra [Frech]. Ezra will win. Amber will be the best dancer and Harry Shum Jr.’s freestyle is gonna be sick if he makes it there.”

Aside from making predictions about the show, Efron is busy on his future projects.

Along with writing a script about a love triangle for Lifetime Channel, he wants to write a “romantasy” book in the future.

He said, “That’s kind of a little goal I’ve put out there.”

In the past, Efron called showering overrated; does he still feel that way?

He commented, “I think we don’t need to soap every day, twice a day.”

According to Dylan, when he originally shared his original stance, he was “living out of a van.”