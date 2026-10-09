‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Series Is Happening with Original Cast Returning

Getty

Eight years after the box office success of “Crazy Rich Asians,” the follow-up has officially been greenlit in the form of an HBO drama series!

The film’s original cast, including Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ronny Chieng and Michelle Yeoh, will be returning to reprise their roles for the series.

The film’s co-writer Adele Lim, director Jon M. Chu, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson have been developing the series for two years.

After the big announcement, Channing Dungey, Chairman, Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, told Deadline, “From a bestselling novel to a blockbuster film and now television, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ has solidified its place as one of the most beloved stories in popular culture. Kevin Kwan created an irresistible world filled with the perfect blend of glitz, humor, and heart, and the talented Adele Lim returns to adapt this renowned tale for a new television audience. We are equally thrilled to welcome Constance Wu, Henry Golding, Ronny Chieng, and Michelle Yeoh back to reprise their iconic roles. We can’t wait to bring this series to life with our partners at HBO.”

Chu said, “Eight years ago, ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ changed my life, and I got to make it with the most creative and hilarious group of people I’ve ever known. Since then, this cast has become movie stars, superheroes, arena-filling performers and even an Oscar winner, so bringing everyone back together feels like coming home. It’s been incredible watching audiences make this movie part of their lives, from mahjong nights to becoming the ultimate airplane movie, and I can’t wait to share what comes next. Finally, I get to answer the question I’ve been asked almost every day for eight years: ‘When are we getting the sequel?’ Well… bok-bok, b*tch, we’re back.”

The series will be based on Kevin Kwan’s best-selling books.

Kwan added, “I am thrilled that the ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ family is getting back together thanks to HBO and Warner Bros. Television. Our incredible fans around the world have been patiently waiting for this, and it will be worth the wait! Getting to see my stories and characters come to life with the breathing room of an HBO series is a dream come true, and I am so excited to experience the magic that Adele, Jon, Nina, Brad, our amazing writers and iconic cast will create.”

In a separate statement, Casey Bloys, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance Direct-To-Consumer, said, “We are so excited that Adele and the team behind the history-making film are bringing the next chapter of this story to life. Constance, Henry, Ronny, and Michelle are global superstars, and we know the passionate fans of the film and megahit novels can’t wait to see more. We’re glad to be in partnership with this talented producing team and cast.”

In 2018, “Crazy Rich Asians” grossed over $239 million at the box office, topping the U.S. box office for three consecutive weekends that summer.

A year ago, Golding gave an update on the “Crazy Rich Asians” series.