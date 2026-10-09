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Chad Lowe returned to social media for the first time since the heartbreaking death of his daughter Fiona, 13.

The teen died by suicide on Sept. 29.

Lowe shared a video clip on Instagram Stories of author Gerry Hussey talking about grief on the “On Healing” podcast.

Hussey says in the video, "We both possess the human and the divine. We are connected to everything that is. It just makes sense, and there’s nothing there but peace and love.”

He went on, “So when we die, where do we go? We return to a state of peace and love.”

Chad, 58, and his wife Kim Painter, 52, announced Fiona’s death last week.

The family issued a statement to People magazine that read, “We are deeply heartbroken by the loss of our beloved Fiona,” describing her as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

The statement continued, “She was adored by her sisters and she was deeply loved by her parents,” adding, “In fact, she was the light of our lives.”

They closed by saying, “Her passing is devastating for our entire family and we ask for prayers and privacy at this time. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, please reach out to the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by calling or texting 988.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that authorities were called to the house at 12:10 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

Chad and Kim are also the parents of Mabel, 17, and Nixie, 10.

On Saturday, Mabel posted on Instagram, “I love you so much, Fiona. I wish your short time here was easier and I hope your mind is at ease now.”

She went on, “I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, I hope you knew just how much.”