Bob Mackie’s Cause of Death Revealed

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Bob Mackie’s death certificate is shedding light on how he died.

The certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, reveals the legendary designer died after suffering a fall.

His immediate cause of death was listed as a subarachnoid hemorrhage and blunt head trauma.

Us Weekly adds that records show he fell and sustained an injury on September 11 at his design director Joseph McFate’s home.

Mackie died three days later, on September 14, at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

A rep also told Us Weekly, “For clarification, Mr. Mackie was staying in the guest house at the home of his longtime Design Director, Joe McFate. A healthcare professional was with him when he fell. He was also suffering from pneumonia both before and after his hospitalization.”

McFate had previously told Los Angeles Magazine that Mackie was suffering from pneumonia.

The death certificate also states that Mackie was cremated. Us Weekly reports his ashes were scattered off the coast of San Diego County.

Mackie was the quintessentially American designer who designed every costume on “The Carol Burnett Show” and dressed everyone from Cher to Sabrina Carpenter.