Amber Glenn & Pasha Pashkov React to ‘DWTS’ Upside-Down Split Going Viral (Exclusive)

Disney/Eric McCandless

“Extra” visited Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov during “Dancing with the Stars” rehearsals as they prepare for Week 5, which is Super Bowl Night.

They reacted to their incredible upside-down split move from Week 4 going viral and seeing fans trying it out.

Pasha commented, “Honestly, it’s the speed at which people started trying it because we saw the first clips of people trying it... minutes after the show finished and our first reaction was ‘Everybody, please be careful. Put some pillows, put some blankets on the floor before you try it because we don’t want anybody getting hurt.’”

Amber admitted when she first tried the move years ago, “it went terribly, terribly wrong.”

She added, “Definitely be cautious when trying because it can go wrong very fast.”

Pasha is loving all the videos that people are making.

He shared, “I did not expect anybody actually trying at home, but people are trying… There are so many good ones where people are crushing it, but there are also some really funny failed attempts and I enjoy watching those even more.”

Amber and Pasha also teased their samba to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy William and channeling Super Bowl party energy.

Pasha dished, “It’s a big celebration. It’s a big party. And this is how I feel about the Super Bowl. So, I think we’ll channel that Super Bowl energy.”

He noted, “This is the first time we will have extra dancers.”

Amber quipped, “It’s my chance to party. I haven’t had that in a long time.”

Glenn has been laser focused on the Olympics.