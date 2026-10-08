Travis Barker Reveals He Underwent Surgery During Hospital Stay

Travis Barker, 50, is on the mend after undergoing surgery.

Instagram

Barker opened up about the procedure on Instagram Stories after posting two photos of himself in a hospital.

The Blink-182 drummer followed up to say, “I had surgery yesterday. My arm, hand and fingers have been numb since a show I played last month. I did a nerve test Monday after my show and turns out I needed a cubital tunnel release to fix the nerve.”

According to the Cleveland Clinic, “Your ulnar nerve helps you grip things with your hand and aids fine motor skills like writing. It also helps your hand and fingers feel things like heat, softness, and pain.”

The site adds, the ulnar nerve “travels through your cubital tunnel, a tissue opening located under a bony bump in your elbow (medial epicondyle).”

Barker added of the surgery, “I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I can keep playing the way I play for a long long time. Should be good in a few weeks.”

Travis included a photo of himself and wife Kourtney Kardashian. In the pic, he is wearing a hospital gown and hair net while sitting in a bed, gazing off to the side.

Kourtney, wearing all black, snaps the selfie.