‘Teen Mom’ Couple Cory Wharton & Taylor Selfridge Split

“Teen Mom OG” stars Cory Wharton and Taylor Selfridge are calling it quits after nearly 10 years together.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple confirmed their split in separate social media posts Thursday.

Cory noted that it would be a “new chapter,” emphasizing, “Just me and my girls.”

He shared on Instagram, “Taylor and I have decided to go our separate ways, as hard as that is to say publicly, I think it’s important to be honest about where my life is at this moment.”

“We shared a lot of years, memories, love, and most importantly, we have two beautiful daughters ❤️,” Wharton added, along with a message for his ex. “I’m sorry, Taylor, that things didn’t work out the way we both hoped they would. I know there were times I could’ve been better, and I’m sorry for the ways I let you down.”

Calling their daughters his “entire world,” Cory noted, “This chapter is about them, but it’s also about me doing the work that I need on myself — learning from my mistakes, growing, healing, and becoming the best version of myself I can be.”

Showing appreciation for his family, he concluded, “Just wanted to say thank you to all my family & my boys for being there with me through everything. I’m gonna need my village more now than ever before . I appreciate y’all 💯 Love y’all !”

On her Instagram Story, Taylor wrote that she “left” the relationship.

She elaborated, “I was sick of not getting basic respect from a person I was with for nine years and the father of my two children. I’m sure everyone could tell the last few years. I deserve more than that and I’ll get it. End of story.”

The two, who met on “Ex on the Beach” in 2017, share daughters Mila, 6, and Maya, 4.

In August, Taylor hinted at relationship troubles on her Snapchat.