Summer H. Howell on Getting Call for ‘Carrie’ & Why She Went in Blind (Exclusive)

Clark Studios

Summer H. Howell and Samantha Sloyan are dishing about their new “Carrie” series.

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi spoke with the two, with Summer opening up about the audition process, getting the call from Mike Flanagan, and why she went into the role blind.

Summer plays the title character, who was originally portrayed by the iconic Sissy Spacek.

As for feeling the pressure, Summer shared, “I helped myself by not watching the original or reading the book beforehand. I decided it was better if I just went in blind, make my own version.”

It took “many months” before Summer learned that she got the role.

Summer explained, “It was many months of random self-tapes sent in and then one day I had a good feeling after the third one that they were going to want to talk to me. I was right, because the end of the week… it was an hour-long call with the casting team, going over huge scenes.”

Howell got the call that she was cast from Mike on April’s Fool Day. She noted, “He didn’t realize it was April Fool’s. He’s a busy man.”

Samantha talked about the mother-daughter relationship being the foundation of this series and creating a new Margaret, while still making her terrifying.

In the new series, Margaret starts off as “a loving mother” to Carrie, according to Samantha.

When asked how they built their chemistry, Samantha commented, “We had a rehearsal process. So, we met each other before we started filming and.. it was a very quick connection, I think. And I think just as people, we get along and then our characters also were really well-matched to what we had both prepared.”

It’s been 50 years since the original movie, but some themes still resonate today.

Summer stressed, “I think the main message of our show is to spread kindness when you can instead of cruelty… bullying has only gotten worse, especially growing up [and] having social media.”