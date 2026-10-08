Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Have No Plans to Apologize to William & Kate (Report)

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Prince Harry’s royal rift with brother Prince William appears to be going strong.

The U.K.’s Express reported that Harry and wife Meghan Markle planned to apologize to Prince William and Kate Middleton over their comments during an interview with Oprah in 2021.

A People magazine source, however, shut down the claim, calling it “nonsense”

The news comes after another insider told People that Harry and William had made no progress in mending their relationship after Harry moved back to the U.K. with his family in August.

“There’s no movement, especially on William’s side,” the insider said.

Harry and Meghan’s return to Great Britain got off to a rocky start.

In a letter obtained by People magazine in September, King Charles confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will remain as “akin to private citizens” and not “working Members of the royal Family.”

The magazine added that the letter was issued by Lord Benyon, the Lord Chamberlain, at the king’s direction.

The letter explained that the King “received a number of requests for guidance” following Harry and Meghan’s return, adding, “To help avoid doubt or confusion, The King has directed that the following information be shared.”

“It is well known that in January 2020 the Duke and Duchess stepped down from undertaking representative duties on behalf of The Sovereign, and are no longer working Members of The Royal Family. This position, distinct from the State and Royal duties undertaken by the working Royal Family, and with the personal latitude it brings the couple in respect of financial independence and protection of their privacy as they would wish, will continue to be fully respected.”

The letter continued, “It follows that there is no change to the current status of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their styles as His and Her Royal Highness remain in abeyance and are not used. The charitable work of the Duke and Duchess is a personal matter for them both and undertaken in their private capacity. In short, their position is akin to private citizens with commercial and charitable interests.”

Harry and Meghan moved back to the U.K. with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, in time for the kids to start school.

Harry recently opened up to Hello! magazine about the most British thing the children had done so far.