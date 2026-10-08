Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2026 Nominations Announced

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The nominations for the 2026 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards have just been announced!

Some of the nominees this year include Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Bruno Mars.

Swift is leading the nominations with six, followed by Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter.

Blockbuster movies like “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie,” “Toy Story 5,” “Wicked: For Good,” “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants,” and “KPop Demon Hunters” were also nominated!

“Ordinary” singer Alex Warren will be hosting the show, which will broadcast on CBS and Nickelodeon on November 14.

See the complete list of nominations below!

FAVORITE MOVIE

“Avatar: Fire and Ash”

“How to Train Your Dragon”

“Jurassic World Rebirth”

“Lilo & Stitch”

“Moana”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day”

“Superman”

“Wicked: For Good”

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTRESS

Anne Hathaway (Andy Sachs, “The Devil Wears Prada 2”)

Ariana Grande (Glinda, “Wicked: For Good”)

Catherine Laga’aia (Moana, “Moana”)

Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba, “Wicked: For Good)

Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes, “Enola Holmes 3”)

Scarlett Johansson (Zora Bennett, “Jurassic World Rebirth”)

Zendaya (MJ, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”)

Zoe Saldaña (Neytiri, “Avatar: Fire and Ash”)

FAVORITE MOVIE ACTOR

Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore, “Happy Gilmore 2”)

David Corenswet (Clark Kent/Superman, “Superman”)

Dwayne Johnson (Maui, “Moana”)

Hugh Jackman (George Handy, “The Sheep Detectives”)

John Cena (Buddy Crane, “Coyote vs. Acme”)

Ryan Gosling (Ryland Grace, “Project Hail Mary”)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker/Spider-Man, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”)

Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba, “Lilo & Stitch”)

FAVORITE ANIMATED MOVIE

“Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender”

“KPop Demon Hunters”

“Minions & Monsters”

“PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”

“The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”

“The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”

“Toy Story 5”

“Zootopia 2”

FAVORITE FEMALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Arden Cho (Rumi, “KPop Demon Hunters”)

Brie Larson (Rosalina, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Gabrielle Union (Jett Fillmore, “GOAT”)

Ginnifer Goodwin (Judy Hopps, “Zootopia 2)

Joan Cusack (Jessie, “Toy Story 5”)

Mckenna Grace (Skye, “PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie”)

Rihanna (Smurfette, “Smurfs”)

FAVORITE MALE ANIMATED VOICE FROM A MOVIE

Ahn Hyo-seop (Jinu, “KPop Demon Hunters”)

Chris Pratt (Mario, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Jack Black (Bowser, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Jason Bateman (Nick Wilde, “Zootopia 2”)

Michael B. Jordan (Ollie, “Swapped”)

Tim Allen (Buzz Lightyear, “Toy Story 5”)

Tom Hanks (Woody, “Toy Story 5”)

Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants, “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”)

**WATCH PARTY: KIDS’ CHOICE

“A Very Jonas Christmas Movie”

“Camp Rock 3”

“Clash of the Thundermans”

“Descendants: Wicked Wonderland”

“Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado”

“Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires”

FAVORITE VILLAIN

Emily Blunt (Emily Charlton, “The Devil Wears Prada 2”)

Jack Black (Bowser, “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie”)

Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, “Wicked: For Good”)

John Cena (Buddy Crane, “Coyote vs. Acme”)

Julia Garner (Shalla-Bal/The Silver Surfer, “Fantastic Four: First Steps”)

Mark Hamill (The Flying Dutchman, “The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants”)

Sadie Sink (Jean Grey, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day”)

Zach Galifianakis (Dr. Jumba Jookiba, “Lilo & Stitch”)

FAVORITE KIDS TV SHOW

“Avatar: The Last Airbender”

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians”

“Soy Luna: Let’s Roll Again”

“The Thundermans: Undercover”

“Vampirina: Teenage Vampire”

“Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”

FAVORITE FAMILY TV SHOW

“Abbott Elementary”

“Ghosts”

“Ginny & Georgia”

“Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”

“One Piece”

“Stranger Things”

“Wednesday”

“XO, Kitty”

FAVORITE TV SHOW REALITY COMPETITION

“American Idol”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“America’s Got Talent”

“LEGO Masters”

“Survivor”

“The Voice”

FAVORITE CARTOON

“Big City Greens”

“Phineas and Ferb”

“SpongeBob SquarePants”

“Teen Titans Go!”

“The Bad Guys: The Series”

“The Simpsons”

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Elizabeth Yu (Azula, “Avatar: The Last Airbender”)

Janice LeAnn Brown (Billie, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”)

Kenzi Richardson (Vampirina “Vee” Hauntley, “Vampirina: Teenage Vampire”)

Kira Kosarin (Phoebe Thunderman, “The Thundermans: Undercover”)

Leah Sava’ Jeffries (Annabeth Chase, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)

Maya Le Clark (Chloe Thunderman, “The Thundermans: Undercover”)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (KIDS)

Alkaio Thiele (Roman Russo, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”)

Aryan Simhadri (Grover Underwood, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)

David Henrie (Justin Russo, “Wizards Beyond Waverly Place”)

Gordon Cormier (Aang, “Avatar: The Last Airbender”)

Jack Griffo (Max Thunderman, “The Thundermans: Undercover”)

Walker Scobell (Percy Jackson, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”)

FAVORITE FEMALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Anna Cathcart (Kitty, “XO, Kitty”)

Antonia Gentry (Ginny Miller, “Ginny & Georgia”)

Catherine-Zeta Jones (Morticia Addams, “Wednesday”)

Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair, “Wednesday”)

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday Addams, “Wednesday”)

Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, “Stranger Things”)

Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield, “Stranger Things”)

Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues, “Abbott Elementary”)

FAVORITE MALE TV STAR (FAMILY)

Bryan Cranston (Hal, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”)

Cedric the Entertainer (Calvin Butler, “The Neighborhood”)

David Harbour (Jim Hopper, “Stranger Things”)

Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler, “Stranger Things”)

Frankie Muniz (Malcolm Wilkerson, “Malcolm in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair”)

Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams, “Wednesday”)

Joe Keery (Steve Harrington, “Stranger Things”)

Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie, “Abbott Elementary”)

**FAVORITE ON-SCREEN DUO/TRIO

Arden Cho, Ji-young Yoo, and May Hong (Rumi, Zoey, and Mira, “KPop Demon Hunters”)

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo (Glinda and Elphaba, “Wicked: For Good”)

Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery (Dustin Henderson and Steve Harrington, “Stranger Things”)

Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman (Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde, “Zootopia 2”)

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan (Tess Coleman and Anna Coleman, “Freakier Friday”)

Jenna Ortega and Emma Myers (Wednesday Addams and Enid Sinclair, “Wednesday”)

Joan Cusack, Tim Allen, and Tom Hanks (Jessie, Buzz Lightyear, and Woody, “Toy Story 5”)

Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci (Miranda Priestly and Nigel Kipling, “The Devil Wears Prada 2”)

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST

Ariana Grande

Cardi B

Karol G

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

ROSÉ

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST

Benson Boone

Bruno Mars

Drake

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Justin Bieber

Lil Uzi Vert

Tyler, The Creator

FAVORITE MUSIC GROUP OR DUO

BLACKPINK

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Maroon 5

Twenty One Pilots

Weezer

FAVORITE FEMALE BREAKOUT ARTIST/GROUP

ADÉLA

Ella Langley

KATSEYE

Olivia Dean

RAYE

Stella Lefty

FAVORITE MALE BREAKOUT ARTIST/GROUP

BigXthaPlug

Don Toliver

Noah Kahan

Role Model

SOMBR

Temper City

FAVORITE SONG

“Daisies” – Justin Bieber

“drop dead” – Olivia Rodrigo

“hate that i made you love me” – Ariana Grande

“I Just Might” – Bruno Mars

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“SWIM” – BTS

“The Fate of Ophelia” – Taylor Swift

“The Time of My Life” – Benson Boone

FAVORITE SONG FROM A MOVIE

“Big Guy” – Ice Spice (The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants)

“Dream As One” – Miley (Avatar: Fire and Ash)

“For Good” – Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande (Wicked: For Good)

“Golden” – EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami (KPop Demon Hunters)

“I Knew It, I Knew You” – Taylor Swift (Toy Story 5)

“Just Keep Watching” – Tate McRae (F1)

“RUNWAY” – Lady Gaga, Doechii (The Devil Wears Prada 2)

“Zoo” – Shakira (Zootopia 2)

FAVORITE VIRAL SONG

“Babydoll” – Jamie Miller

“Boston” – Stella Lefty

“Choosin’ Texas” – Ella Langley

“E85” – Don Toliver

“Hit the Wall” – Gracie Abrams

“Man I Need” – Olivia Dean

“TIT FOR TAT” – Tate McRae

“WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!” – RAYE

FAVORITE MUSIC COLLABORATION

“Bloodline” – Alex Warren (with Jelly Roll)

“Bring Your Love” – Madonna & Sabrina Carpenter

“Dai Dai” – Shakira, Burna Boy

“Dracula (with JENNIE)” – Tame Impala, JENNIE

“I Can’t Love You Anymore” – Ella Langley (feat. Morgan Wallen)

“Safe” – Cardi B (feat. Kehlani)

“Stateside + Zara Larsson” – PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift (feat. Sabrina Carpenter)

FAVORITE ALBUM

“Am I the Drama?” – Cardi B

“ARIRANG” – BTS

“ICEMAN” – Drake

“Man’s Best Friend” – Sabrina Carpenter

“SWAG” – Justin Bieber

“The Romantic” – Bruno Mars

“The Life of a Showgirl” – Taylor Swift

“you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love” – Olivia Rodrigo

FAVORITE GLOBAL MUSIC STAR

Africa: Tyla

Asia: BINI

Australia: Tame Impala

Europe: Zara Larsson

Latin America: Karol G

North America: Taylor Swift

UK: Olivia Dean

FAVORITE FEMALE CREATOR

Brooke Monk

Charli D’Amelio

Haley Kalil

Lexi Rivera

Pokimane

Salish Matter

Sofie Dossi

Taylen Biggs

FAVORITE MALE CREATOR

Airrack

Dude Perfect

IShowSpeed

Jesser

Kai Cenat

MrBeast

SeanDoesMagic

Unspeakable

FAVORITE CREATOR FAMILY

Earle Family

Familia Diamond

Jordan and Salish Matter

Ninja Kidz TV

Ryan’s World/Kaji Family

The Bucket List Family

The Fun Squad

Vlad and Niki

FAVORITE FEMALE SPORTS STAR

A’ja Wilson

Alysa Liu

Angel Reese

Caitlin Clark

Chloe Kim

Coco Gauff

Mikaela Shiffrin

Trinity Rodman

FAVORITE MALE SPORTS STAR

Anthony Edwards

LeBron James

Lewis Hamilton

Lionel Messi

Patrick Mahomes

Shohei Ohtani

Stephen Curry

Travis Kelce

**FAVORITE CLUTCH PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Caleb Williams

Eileen Gu

Freddie Freeman

Hilary Knight

Jack Hughes

Jalen Brunson

Nelly Korda

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

FAVORITE VIDEO GAME

Among Us

Avatar Legends: The Fighting Game

Fortnite

Minecraft

Roblox

Super Mario Bros. Wonder