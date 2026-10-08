Montana Jordan & Emily Osment Tease ‘Fighting & Hilarity’ in ‘Georgie & Mandy’ S3 (Exclusive)

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“Extra” is taking you behind the scenes of “Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage” Season 3 with Montana Jordan and Emily Osment.

Their first marriage is getting messy this season, with the pair teasing ups and downs.

Emily hinted, “More yelling, more fighting, more joy, more hilarity.”

Montana added, “There’s always ups and downs, but that’s one thing about George and Mandy, they love each other.”

Emily agreed, saying, “They love each other a lot. They don’t always like each other very much.”

In the third season, George and Mandy are still living with her parents in East Texas.

Rachel Bay and Will Sasso, who play Mandy’s parents, say there’s a lot of lying happening in the family.

Will commented, “In the first episode of Season 3, we find the McAllister family lying to each other… family lies.”

Rachel joked, “I think I’m pure.”

Since the show title is about a first marriage, will there be a second one?

Emily played coy, saying, “Could lead to a second marriage. Could lead to five marriages. We don’t know. We want the show to go a long time.”

Montana had his own take, saying, “I think we should get remarried every time.”

Emily added, “We’re all hoping that their first marriage and their marriage and their third marriage is the two of them. They don’t marry other people. They just get divorced and remarry each other every time.”