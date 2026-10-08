Kelli Giddish Promises Good Guest Stars on ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Season 28 (Exclusive)

Peter Kramer/NBC

“Law & Order: SVU” is back for Season 28, with Mariska Hargitay, Ice-T and Kelli Giddish leading the squad.

We’ll see ripped-from-the-headlines stories and some special surprises tied to the 600th episode!

Mariska shared, “It’s so rough being immersed in this kind of material day in day out, especially when it’s ripped from the headlines. So, there’s a lot of gallows humor. There’s a lot of laughing, irreverence, and sort of ways to keep it all balanced.”

Kelli said, “The season is strong that like all of us are just thrilled to be back getting in the swing of things again. Let’s talk to these three individually before their lawyers get involved.”

She teased some upcoming cameos, saying, “We are doing the 600th episode. I think maybe we'll have some good surprises there.”

And there will be surprises on the new season of the OG show in this universe, “Law & Order.”

Dancy said, “It’s just a lot of murderers that have to be tried.”

He added, “What’s the existential threat that we’re all scared of right now? Climate, and then there’s the technology side of it. The technology side of it we’re definitely delving into.”