Jeremy Allen White & Lulu Tenney Spark Dating Rumors

Splash News

Dating rumors are swirling about “The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White and model Lulu Tenney.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the two were seen holding hands while taking a stroll in a New York City park.

At one point, Lulu was seen resting her bare legs on Jeremy, who had his hands all over them as they sat on a bench!

The two kept it casual, with Jeremy opting for jeans and a black sweater while Lulu sported a navy-blue jacket and shorts.

Since his divorce from Addison Timlin, Jeremy has been linked to Rosalía, Ashley Moore and his “The Bear” co-star Molly Gordon.

Jeremy is in the middle of promoting his new film “The Social Reckoning” with co-star Mikey Madison.

“Extra” spoke with Jeremy and Mikey about living a world with social media.

Since Jeremy has kids, he admitted that he does have a fear.

He said, “I think it sort of, like, set a a fire and a fear in me about just these people really entering the world for the first time. And I I think young people need to be given an opportunity to understand the world without the hugeness of social media, the connectivity, all the information. I think their world should be as small as they can be for as long as possible.”

“Obviously, this is the world we live in,” White noted. “At some point, they’re going to have to figure out how to use all this stuff and figure out their own relationship to it, but I think we should try, if possible, to safeguard and protect, you know, young people’s relationship to this stuff.”