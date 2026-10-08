Hayden Panettiere’s Ex, Wladimir Klitschko, Is Paying Her Tax Debt to Protect Estate

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In a shocking move, Hayden Panettiere’s ex, Wladimir Klitschko, is paying off the late star’s tax bill.

Vlad, who is the father of Hayden’s daughter Kaya, is laying down the cash to keep Hayden’s estate, of which Kaya is the beneficiary, from being charged interest and penalties.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, Wladimir noted that Hayden owes approximately $30,000 in individual and federal income taxes, which are due on October 15.

Wladmir is requesting to be reimbursed by the estate once it has been set up.

On Thursday, Wladmir’s request over temporary guardianship of Kaya’s estate was granted, People magazine reports.

During the court hearing, Kaya appeared remotely with Wladimir, even answering questions that the judge had for her.

In the hearing, Klitschko’s lawyer Diane Y. Park brought up his request for law enforcement to investigate in the “recovery of property believed to be misappropriated” by a non-family member.

In recent court docs, obtained by TMZ, Vladimir claimed that some of Hayden’s jewelry, including her $500,000 engagement ring from him, was sold to a pawn shop by a non-family member. He didn’t name anyone.

Last month, Klitschko requested to be named the temporary guardian of Kaya’s estate, calling it an “urgent and essential” matter.

According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Kaya “is entitled to the entirety” of Panettiere’s assets.

In the court docs, Klitschko claimed that federal agents gained access to Panettiere’s home as part of her death investigation and removed her property. As a result, he wants to regain ownership of the condo once the investigation is completed.

The court papers stated, “Prior to her death, Hayden and [Klitschko] had hired a security service to protect Hayden’s Home and its contents, arising from a documented concern that an individual had gained unauthorized access to Hayden’s property.”

“Locks to Hayden’s Home were changed by the security service following Hayden’s death, and storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution,” the docs noted.

Without naming someone specific, Klitschko wrote in the docs, “It is expected that the individual will continue to try and misappropriate property belonging to Hayden’s estate. Given the high publicity of Hayden’s estate, a personal representative needs to be appointed immediately to safeguard and protect Hayden's home and contents.”