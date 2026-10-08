‘Crystal Lake’: Linda Cardellini Teases Her Pamela Voorhees in ‘Friday the 13th’ Prequel (Exclusive)

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“Extra” caught up with “Crystal Lake” star Linda Cardellini and show runner Brad Caleb Kane at New York Comic Con about their new “Friday the 13th”prequel series.

Linda is stepping into Pamela Voorhees' iconic shoes.

She dished on her version of the character, saying, "I think she’s somebody that you can kind of relate to in the beginning. She’s a woman who’s trying really hard to make her life in a town that she’s relatively new to with her son.”

“All she wants for him is to be happy and she’s trying to take care of him and he’s got a lot of needs. It’s difficult and she’s trying to make ends meet,” Linda added. “She’s working as a cook at this camp and then bad things happen.”

Brad praised Linda, saying, “Linda gives you, you know, the full scope of that journey with her performance.”

He called it a “young horror nerd’s dream come true” to work with Linda.

Cardellini also discussed entering this horror universe, which is embraced by fans who aren’t afraid of expressing how they feel.

She said, “We’re really lucky that people love it so much. To love it so much that it’s divisive, that’s really special. It means people really care. Hopefully people are entertained by it and hopefully they like what we do.”

The series follows the origin story of Pamela Voorhees, who was first played by Betsy Palmer in 1980.

Linda commented, "Betsy Palmer gives this amazing performance, but she's not on for very long. So, you don't know much about that character and she is the original killer. So hopefully people will feel like they get some insight into something that the franchise sort of shows but doesn't expand on.”

In the first episode, Cardellini is covered head to toe in blood for a scene. She teased, “I think it tells you where it’s going and then it alludes to this history that you’ll find about her and Jason.”

She showed some love for the cast and crew, saying, " I think that you know we had such incredible teams working and doing the special effects and the stunts and… just put together the aesthetics of the show are really fun to watch especially because it takes place in the 70s.”



Brad explained the sound of the franchise, saying, “The original composer, Harry Manfredini, was trying to get that feeling of the stalking POV. And in the movie… Betsy Palmer says to herself in the voice of Jason, 'Kill her mommy.' So Harry Manfredini was listening to this and he took just the K of kill her and the m of mommy and he put reverb on it and he, you know, messed with it in sound and he got ka and he went, 'That's the sound.’ And suddenly that became the sound of the franchise.”