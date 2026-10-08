Charlie Heaton on How ‘Stranger Things’ Prepared Him for ‘Below’ (Exclusive)

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Josh Hartnett, Mackenzie Davis and Charlie Heaton are dishing to "Extra" on their new thriller series “Below.”

Josh plays a fisherman fighting to protect his family and community as a mysterious sea creature terrorizes a remote town.

It isn’t the first time that Charlie has worked on a project with a supernatural theme! He shared, “Mainly, ‘Stranger Things’ has been my education on a film set, you know. So just being able to spend all the years that I did filming that show was an education.”

Charlie continued, "But then, every show you do or project you do is different and it requires different part of you, and you’re working with different people and it’s about how you forge those relationships.”

Charlie added that "having a great number one" in Josh also helped.

As for what drew Josh to the project, he noted, “I got a full rundown of where it was going to go and I just knew it was too unique to not be a part of. I would have been really jealous had someone else taken it on and I decided not to do it.”

The shoot took place in Newfoundland.

Josh said, “My mind was opened up to this whole world of Newfoundland and all this incredible wilderness, but then also the people there… I’m so grateful that I was able to kind of experience it.”

Charlie added, "It's one of the most magical places I've been to.”

On the show, Mackenzie plays a marine biologist. When asked how she prepped for the role, Davis said, “I’ve played a number of characters who are scientists or people who are way smarter with much more specialized fields of interest than me, and I’ve learned that it just doesn’t matter. I just need to understand the emotion behind what I’m saying.”