Catherine Zeta-Jones on Her Kids Pursuing Acting & How ‘Zorro’ Changed Her Life (Exclusive)

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Catherine Zeta-Jones sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to talk about “Kill Jackie,” in which she plays a former drug queenpin whose peaceful life is upended when an elite squad of hitmen is hired to take her out.

Catherine explained that the original story was about a man, but it was updated from Jack to Jackie for the show.

She said of the pilot, “It’s reminiscent of ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ where we push the reality and so we can kind of like get away with some crazy stunts and some crazy assassins trying to kill me, you know, and all that stuff. So, it’s really like a roller coaster ride and I just had the best time."

Zeta-Jones went on, “I was able to use my own accent… My Welsh accent, which I’ve never used ever.”

She added, “Doing my own voice grounded Jackie in a way for me. And also, as an actor, there’s a part of your brain when you’re doing an accent that you're always kind of thinking about that. And sometimes it can take you out of a moment. It was liberating for me to just speak.”

She also reflected back to 1998’s “The Mask of Zorro” and how it changed her life in so many ways.

Mona brought up her husband Michael Douglas’ new memoir “One Helluva Ride,” and how he first saw Catherine in that movie.

Zeta-Jones, who said she hasn’t had a chance to read the memoir, recalled how she landed the role in the first place.

“That ‘Zorro' movie was a real transition in my life in so many ways,” she said. “Steven Spielberg was watching me in the TV CBS version of ‘Titanic’ that was on simultaneously to the world record-breaking movie.”

She added, “Steven Spielberg was at home on a Sunday night because he has nothing else to do than to watch ‘Titanic’ on CBS and he was producing ‘Zorro’ and changed my life.”

She said of Michael, “My soon-to-be husband was watching it with his father and his stepmother and his mother at a family friend's screening room… and then here we are. We celebrate our 26th wedding anniversary in November.”

Plus, she spoke about her kids entering the business. Catherine said they didn’t study acting in college, but they “did every production and went to theater camp from the age of 6.”

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She said, “We told them all the sob stories because we're very, very humbled and fortunate to be in a percentile of people who break through to have a career that goes on for quite some time. And it’s a rarity and it’s a hard business and it’s tough and you need to have a pretty thick skin sometimes. But even with all those horror stories that we kind of instilled in them, their passion for the craft is, you know, is really quite formidable.”

She said, “They love the craft of acting… They’re very passionate... They’re working hard. They’re auditioning away, you know.”