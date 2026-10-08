‘90 Day Fiancé’: Nigel Surprises Andi with Airport Flash Mob in Australia (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from an all-new “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way.”

Nigel pulls out all the stops for Andi’s arrival in Australia, surprising her with an airport flashmob featuring dancers, bubbles, and even a bearded dragon!

Andi is genuinely surprised, laughing and asking, “Is there a dance party in the airport right now?”

She is game, quickly putting down her guitar so she can join in the fun.

In a confessional, Nigel explains, “Last night, I was wondering, like, what I could do to welcome her to Australia because I’m pretty extra, right? I got to do something cool when I first see her in the airport. And then I thought flash mob.”

He later adds, “Rapidly got it together last night with whoever of my friends could make it.”

His idea turns out to be a big hit! As Andi dances with the dragon, she said, “Dance party with a lizard in an airport, this is like a once-in-a-lifetime situation."