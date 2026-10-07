Celebrity News October 07, 2026
Zendaya’s Viral Fashion Show Moment with Brigitte Macron Sparks Etiquette Debate
In this a viral TikTok posted by Paris Match, Zendaya, who is seated in the front row at the Louis Vuitton Pars Fashion Week show, greets Brigitte Macron after she approaches Zendaya for a quick hello.
What’s getting some people riled up is that Zendaya doesn’t stand to meet Macron, the First Lady of France, which is normal French protocol.
Is it controversial, or do people have just too much time on their hands?
Zendaya led the star parade at the show in a dramatic ruffled bolero jacket joining Emma Stone, Sophie Turner, Anna Wintour and pop star LISA.