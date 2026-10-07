Wynonna Judd Opens Up on Going to ‘Dark Place’ After Mom Naomi’s Suicide (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Wyonna Judd sat down with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi to talk about her raw and personal new album, her first in more than 10 years, “The Hard Truth.”

As one half of the Judds — with her mom Naomi — Wynonna rocketed to country music stardom then sold more than 10 million albums as a solo artist over her three-decade career.

Mona said, "You called it the hard truth.”

Wynonna replied, "The hard truth, which is hard."

Mona asked, "Why was it so difficult?

The singer explained, “Because I want so badly to not complain or seem like a victim. I've worked really hard at being strong and I've kept secrets and I don't want to do that anymore.”

Mona wondered, “Was anything off limits?”

Wynonna told her, “No. That’s a great question. Thank you. I felt like it was time for me to give my testimony.”

Why was now the right time?

Wynonna said, “It was meant to be. After mom died, I went to a really dark place.”

It's been four years since her mother, Naomi, committed suicide in her Nashville home after battling severe depression.

Wyonna shared, “It was one of the worst days of my life. I found her on the floor after Ashley initially found her. And there was nothing I could do to save her. And I'll never, I don't think, get over that. And then the very next day I woke up and went to the Country Music Hall of Fame and got inducted into the Hall of Fame.”

She added, “I still don't know how I did that. I guess that reminded me that no matter what happens in life, show up in whatever shape you're in.”

Mona asked of her mother’s suicide, “Have you been able to come to terms, come to peace with it now?”

The 62-year-old said, “I have peace now. It took me four years… suicide is a permanent solution to a temporary problem. It took me a minute to really start to go, ‘Okay, you're not a victim, you're a victor. Get out there and march through the storm.”

Judd’s song “Hear me now,” touches on her relationship with Naomi.

She explained, “Well, it's if she were here today, what would she think of the record? Would she want to harmonize on it? I feel like what happened to her is so devastating, and yet I love her with such a passion and it keeps me up at night… And I just feel so led again to sing this song to her. It was sort of a letter to her.”

Mona said, “One person who obviously has been a big part of your life too is your sister Ashley… Where do you guys stand today?”

Wynonna said, “We are on our own journeys separate. We're taking a bit of a break. I think we're both doing our own work. And I think that's okay. I think people go, 'Oh my god, what happened? Is there a rift?' No, there's not a rift. There's just time that we took apart to go and do our own work so that when we come back together, we're better, not bitter.”

And on "The Hard Truth," Wynonna sings about another relationship, with her estranged daughter, Grace Kelly, who's currently behind bars and has battled addiction.

“She's 30 and she can no longer blame me,” Judd said. "And she's really mad at me right now. And I know that. And it breaks my heart because I'm waiting for her to come back and be healed. And it's taught me to let go of what I can and to not enable. The money ran out because I said, 'I can no longer pay for your addiction. I'm loving you to death' and she's mad at me. So, she doesn't speak to me and I'm just waiting for it to turn… No, it's not easy, but it's her journey.”

As for what she wants people to take from her music, “I want people to feel. I want people to get healed. I want them to be well. I want to help one person out there choose life instead of suicide. If I can do that, I've done my part, because I know who I am.”