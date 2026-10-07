Celebrity News October 07, 2026
Travis Barker Hospitalized, Kourtney Kardashian & Daughter Alabama Pay Him a Visit
Travis Barker, 50, was hospitalized this week.
The drummer shared photos from his hospital room as he lay in a bed, wearing a gown and hairnet. The photos showed IV tubing and a blood pressure cuff on his arm.
His daughter Alabama by his side, Travis wrote, “My baby girl came with me.”
Barker’s wife Kourtney Kardashian also showed support at the hospital, giving him a kiss. He wrote, “And my beautiful wife by my side.”
Kourtney shared the image on her Stories.
Kourtney Kardashian Called Out for Taking Son on Boat with No Life Vest: 'Didn't Think'View Story
Travis and Kourtney did not reveal why he was in the hospital.
Barker had just attended ComplexCon at the Los Angeles Convention Center over the weekend.