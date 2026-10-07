Terri Irwin Remembers Meeting ‘Most Incredible Man’ Steve Irwin 35 Years Ago

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Terri Irwin is opening up about the first time she met her late husband Steve “the Crocodile Hunter” Irwin 35 years ago.

She shared a photo of them looking at a snake on Instagram, and wrote, “It was 35 years ago today that I met the most incredible man at a tiny roadside wildlife park in Queensland, Australia.”

The 62-year-old went on, “This chance meeting would change my life forever. I always felt that Steve and I were more than soulmates. Our life’s purpose was even bigger. I am truly blessed to live a life so full of love, family, and adventure.💕”

That tiny roadside wildlife park was the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park owned by Steve’s parents, which later became the Australia Zoo. According to the website, Steve had just taken over managing the park on October 4, 1991 and met Terri there two days later!

The couple wed in 1992 in Eugene, Oregon, and welcomed daughter Bindi Irwin in 1998, followed by son Robert Irwin in 2003.

Bindi honored her parents on Instagram with a sweet photo of the pair, writing, “35 years ago, today, my parents met. They began the most beautiful love story together, which continues to transcend life and loss. ❤️”

Robert shared his mom’s post on Stories and wrote, “My absolute heroes in life.”

Steve died September 4, 2006, the victim of a stingray attack while filming a documentary in Australia. He was just 44 years old.

In May, “Extra” caught up with Robert and Terri at the Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas and spoke with him about his dad’s legacy and the anniversary of his passing.

Robert shared, “I think he’d be very proud of the fact that there are so many people that really believe in the cause of wildlife preservation. I think… we’re so mobilized right now. I don’t think he could have ever imagined how connected the world would be. Like, we all have a platform now, particularly through social media, that can be used for good… I think there is such potential for unity.”

“I don’t think he could have ever imagined the scale at which Wildlife Warriors, the charity that he started, would get to,” Robert went on. “And that is all thanks to a lot of support from everyone around the world.”

Robert showed some love for his mom, saying, “The one person who decided to keep his legacy alive, which is a very, very, very challenging thing to do.”

“The way that she leads, that gives me a lot of inspiration every day,” Robert emphasized. “More than anything, he’d be most proud of my mom.”