‘RHOSLC’ Star Whitney Rose Files for Divorce from Husband Justin (Report)

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“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Whitney Rose, 40, and Justin Rose, 58, are getting divorced after 16 years of marriage, reports Page Six.

According to the outlet, Whitney submitted paperwork — along with a parenting plan — to the Third District Court in Salt Lake City on Tuesday.

The Roses’ reps did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.

In July, the outlet reported the pair had separated, and Whitney opened up about the split with Us Weekly in September.

She confirmed she and Justin separated in May, and said their children Bobbie, 16, and son, Brooks, 13, were “very supportive.”

Whitney explained that they were using a nesting method, where the children stay at the primary residence while the parents switch off staying at an apartment.

“The kids stay in our primary home, so their routine doesn’t change, their life doesn’t change,” Whitney said. “They have their bedrooms, they have their friends. My house is the hub for all the friends, so their life hasn’t changed.”

She added, “Justin and I work together. We coparent. We do everything together. So, from the kids’ perspective, I would imagine, I mean, based on their feedback, it’s more peaceful. It’s better.”

Whitney said that ahead of the separation, she had moved into the guest room.

“One might think that’s not a big move. That’s silly. But for Justin and I, that was a big move,” Whitney said. “I mean, we’re very codependent. We do everything together, and to me, that was a big move. Just stating that I need space, and that I’m going to take a step in the direction of creating separation and space, was a huge step for me.”

She said the split would unfold on Season 7 of “RHOSLC,” which just premiered September 16.