Getty Images

“Ransom County” star Minka Kelly and Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds have reportedly gone their separate ways after four years of dating.

A source told People magazine that the break up “happened recently.”

Nearly three months ago, Minka showed love for Dan on his birthday.

Along with two pics of them together, she gushed on Instagram, “Thank you for making ordinary days feel extraordinary, for making me laugh until I can’t breathe, and for loving so deeply and so freely.”

“Celebrating you is one of my favorite things to do,” Kelly added. “I love you, Dan. Happy birthday. ♥️.”

The breakup comes just months after they made their red-carpet debut at the 2026 Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA) Gala.

At the time, Kelly wrote on Instagram, “Date night honoring the greats. Thank you for having us, @moca #mocagala2026.”

The two first sparked dating rumors in the fall of 2022 after they enjoyed a five-hour dinner together at Café Stella.